Apologies after Golf Aberdeen booking system collapses as golfers look to return to courses

North-east golfers face a wait to book a tee time after Golf Aberdeen’s booking system collapsed.

The sport is set to return on Friday – under strict social distancing measures – meaning that four courses run by the group will be opened.

The MacKenzie Championship Course, Hazlehead Pines, Balnagask and the Kings Links will all be inviting members back at the end of the week.

**Booking System Update**Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, the process of restoring the booking system is… Posted by Golf Aberdeen on Tuesday, 26 May 2020

However, on the first day golfers could book their spot, the system failed due to the overwhelming demand.

Now they have been urged to be patient and wait until tomorrow when the system will be restored.

Alistair Robertson, Sport Aberdeen Managing Director said: “As the company Managing Director I want to personally apologise to all of our valued Golf Aberdeen members.

“I am truly sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience that the crashing of our online booking system will have caused. Over 700 people tried to access the booking portal at once and it has struggled to cope.

“My team are working hard with our IT providers to resolve the problem and hopefully we will be back online soon. Alternative arrangements are being put in place and I want to reassure you that we will get tee times for our members reserved in time for Friday and the weekend.

“A full update, as well as any alternative booking process to follow, will be made on our website and social media channels at 10.00 tomorrow. I would like to thank you for your patience and understanding while we work to bring the system back online.”