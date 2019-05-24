Apologies after disruption to Aberdeen water supply

Aberdeen residents were left without water for around an hour after planned work caused an issue.

Customers around the Altens Industrial Estate experienced disruptions to their water supply this morning around 10am.

It was restored by 11am after Scottish Water repaired the issue, which was caused by a contractor carrying out work in the area.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We would like to apologise to customers in the Altens Industrial Estate who experienced disruption to their water supply this morning.

“The issue was caused a short time before 10am by a contractor carrying out planned work in the area. Once the impact of the work on customers’ supplies was identified, the work was stopped and supply was quickly restored.

“Following restoration of supply, it is possible that some customers may experience discoloured water. If this occurs, they should run the cold water tap in their kitchen until the water runs clear.”

