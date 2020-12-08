Aberdeen chemicals firm appoints new director

An Aberdeen specialist chemicals firm has appointed a new director.

Apex Industrial Chemicals Limited has unveiled the first of several major appointments to allow them to cope with the increasing demand for their products.

They have been designing, formulating and manufacturing speciality chemical products for over 25 years.

Apex works with other businesses in a range of industries including oil and gas, industrial maintenance and hygiene.

In order to meet this demand, and to build on a strategy for growth into new markets, the company has appointed Graeme Kinghorn as their new commercial director.

Graeme, a graduate of Robert Gordon University, qualified as a Chartered Accountant in 1997 with Anderson Anderson and Brown where he worked alongside Apex for 10 years.

He has spent the last 15 years in senior finance roles in the construction sector and is also a trustee of Aberdeen based charity Mental Health Aberdeen.

Graeme said: “I am delighted to take this opportunity to contribute to the future development of Apex and look forward to working alongside Ed C. Singer.

Apex managing director Ed Singer said: “Apex is at an exciting time in its evolution with a number of significant developments about to come to market.

“I have known Graeme for many years, and I am delighted that he has joined the senior management team where he will play a pivotal role in shaping the business.”