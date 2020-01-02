Apartment plans backed for Jack Nicklaus golf course

Plans to build apartments at the site of a proposed north-east golf course designed by a sporting legend have been approved by council officials.

Developers FM Group lodged proposals to create 19 apartments above the clubhouse at the derelict Ury mansion building near Stonehaven.

They would form part of a wider project that includes a golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus and 32 bedroom suites in a walled garden.

The clubhouse would be on the ground floor of Ury mansion and would be made up of a pro shop, locker room and a bar.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council’s infrastructure boss Stephen Archer said the proposals for the apartments gave the Victorian building a “long-term future.”

He added: “The proposal maintains the sensitive restoration of the exterior of the building, with the internal configuration offering efficient use of the building to preserve the long-term future of the historical listed building.”

The FM Group said the money made from the sale of the 19 apartments would be used to part-fund the golf course and the running of the clubhouse.

A spokesman for the company added the changes to the mansion were a “complementary and appropriate use” for the property.