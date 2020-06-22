Parking restriction set for Aberdeen road until end of year

Parking restrictions are set to be in place on an Aberdeen road until the end of the year.

Aberdeen City Council has ordered the measure to be put in place on Sheddocksley Road from 8am on June 29 until 10pm on December 31.

During the period there will be a temporary prohibition of waiting on either side of the road.

The measure will be in place on a section of the road from the boundary of numbers 29 and 31, to a point 32 metres north-west.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A traffic notice stated: “Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owners expense.

“The measure is necessary to protect public safety during the movement of construction vehicles.”