Anytime Fitness gym in Elgin shuts permanently

Anytime Fitness gym in Elgin has shut down permanently.

In a letter circulated to members, the company announced that despite their best efforts, the premises will not reopen.

And gym users who had been paying since lockdown will not be reimbursed by Anytime Fitness.

It had been shut since December due to Covid restrictions but had not reopened last month.

The Press and Journal previously reported that all the gym equipment had been removed from the massive unit at Elgin Retail Park.

The franchise owner Chris McIntyre has also disappeared and dodged all calls and messages from worried gym users who were unsure about their future.

It is understood a number of members had been paying their gym fees throughout lockdown in an agreement with the business.

In the letter, Anytime Fitness confirmed that they had tried to contact the current business owner but did not have any success.

The statement read: “The Anytime Fitness UK Support Office has been trying hard to make contact with Plus Fitness Limited, the current business owner, to help reach an agreement with the landlord and transition the club to new ownership to secure the future of Anytime Fitness Elgin.

“Unfortunately, all attempts have proven unsuccessful.

“We appreciate that this is a hugely disappointing outcome for all of you and we want to take this opportunity to assure you that we have done all we can to try and prevent the permanent closure.

“We understand that many of you have been paying membership fees throughout the various lockdown closure on the understanding that the club would reopen once restrictions have been lifted.”

Anytime Fitness also confirmed that the site in Elgin was an independent franchise business, and all membership fees were paid to Plus Fitness Ltd.

This means that they are not liable for any reimbursement to members, which must be done through Plus Fitness Ltd.

The owner of that business, Chris McIntyre, has been uncontactable since the news broke about the gym equipment going missing.

It is the only 24-hour gym in Elgin.

