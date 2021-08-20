Anyone for a Whopper? Decision on new Burger King at Aberdeen retail park

Flame-grilled Whoppers will soon be served up from a new fast food outlet in the grounds of an Aberdeen retail park.

A total of 44 parking spaces at Berryden will be paved over to make way for a Burger King.

The drive-thru will be situated just off Berryden Road, yards away from a junction leading into the complex which hosts popular stores such as Sainsbury’s, Currys and Next.