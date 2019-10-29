Anxious wait continues for Aberdeen residents after council misses deadline on buy-back decision

Aberdeen residents who are waiting anxiously to hear if they will be forced to move out of their homes are still being kept in the dark after another council deadline was missed.

Tenants living in the Aberdeen University-owned Rowett homes were given notice early in summer about plans to sell the houses.

In July, they appealed to Aberdeen City Council to use Scottish Government buy-back legislation to take on the houses, and were given assurances by the local authority that a decision would be made “in the coming days”.

By the end of August, however, no decision had been made, although the council said the process would be complete “during September”.

A spokeswoman for the council admitted no decision has been made yet.

“This matter is still under consideration,” she said.

Aberdeen Donside MSP Mark McDonald said he has been receiving more and more calls from his constituents who live in the homes as concerns mount over the delays.

He said: “The council stated that a decision would be made by the end of September, and yet here we are in late October and no decision has yet been reached – nor do we know when one is likely.

“This is totally unacceptable.

“The residents of the Rowett properties deserve clarity about the future of their tenancies.

“While the council is not the landlord of these properties, they have taken an interest in this process by agreeing to consider their purchase.

“It is important they give a clear timetable and stick to it.

“Otherwise all they are doing is prolonging the uncertainty.”

An Aberdeen university spokesman said: “The University of Aberdeen is planning to sell 19 properties in the Walton Road, Greenburn Road North and Eastside Gardens areas.

“Tenants currently residing in these properties have been informally contacted in advance of receiving any formal notice about the university’s plans, and formal notice will be issued in due course.

“Each resident’s notice period to vacate the premises will be in line with that stipulated in their tenancy agreement.

“This may vary depending on the type of tenancy agreement in place, but will be in line with standard legislation.”

The spokesman added: “The university is aware that this is likely to cause residents concern, and will work with them to address any questions they have in connection with their tenancy and the process that has to be followed.”