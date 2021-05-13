An anxious Kinloss mother is calling for school crossing patrollers to be reintroduced in Moray urgently after her son was hit by a car.

John Black, 9, had to be pulled back from the road after coming off the tight pavement outside the village’s primary school gates.

The P5 pupil escaped with only a sprain from the ordeal but has been kept off school this week as he recovers.

‘The safety is terrible, there’s basically none’

Moray Council axed school crossing patrollers in summer 2019 as part of controversial budget cuts to save £120,000.

The local authority says it will be reviewing the incident involving John, which happened on Monday, but his mother Becky believes restoring the lollipop staff is critical.

The road outside Kinloss Primary School is regularly busy with haulage traffic travelling to a nearby distillery and other locations.

Mrs Black said: “He was just walking home from school on the pavement and he was either accidentally pushed or he tripped.

“A car was coming the other way and hit his leg. It’s lucky my friend managed to pull him out of the way or it could have been a lot worse.

“The safety is just terrible, there’s basically none. It’s a big concern for all the parents in Southside Kinloss.

“The best outcome would be getting the patroller back, or maybe a railing. The pavement is very tight when all the children are leaving.”

Fears about removal of school crossing patrollers

Other parents of Kinloss Primary School pupils have reported their own children being involved in near misses outside the gates.

More than 200 youngsters attend the school, which is popular with forces families connected to the neighbouring Army base.

When school crossing patrollers were axed, concerned parents in communities across Moray feared the move would put the safety of children in jeopardy.

Moray MP Douglas Ross has described the concerns as a “very real issue” and has written to the council to establish a safe crossing.

He said: “Local parents are understandably concerned as the B9089 Kinloss-Roseisle Road is particularly busy with all sorts of traffic.

“I have contacted Moray Council again to ask for an update on the speed checks they were to carry out at this location and to ask what plans they have to install other safety measures including the consideration of a pedestrian crossing.

“I’ve also asked them where parents would stand legally if they provided volunteer crossing patrollers, equipped with suitable reflective clothing.”

Moray Council has said it is currently reviewing the results of safety assessments carried out outside the school.

A spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts are with the family involved in this incident and we wish the child all the best for a speedy recovery. We appreciate the distressing nature of the incident and are supporting staff and children from Kinloss Primary School who may have witnessed events unfolding.

“Transportation colleagues have been conducting assessments in Kinloss recently, the findings from this will be reviewed and shared upon completion.

“All the details surrounding this incident will be reviewed and we will continue to work alongside Police Scotland to identify opportunities to encourage safe crossing and vehicle use around school areas.”

How is Moray Council trying to improve road safety outside schools?