Antiques fair suspended after Aberdeen hotel closes doors

A monthly Aberdeen antiques fair has been suspended temporarily while the organiser sources a new location.

The regular event run by ALBA Fairs is usually held on the last Sunday of each month but its venue, Treetops Aberdeen, has been shut down.

Organiser Iain Gosling said: “The sudden closure of the Treetops has come as a total shock, with no contact from the hotel prior to or since they ceased trading.

“I had a contract drawn up for the whole of 2020 but have only held one event this year, at the end of January, where there was no indication it was going to shut.”

The fair had been held at the Treetops for more than 30 years.

Mr Gosling is currently in negotiations with several hotels to try to arrange an alternative venue for the event.

He hopes to get one established as soon as possible.