Aberdeen councillor slams anti-abortion group’s ‘immoral and disgraceful’ protest plans

An Aberdeen councillor has slammed an anti-abortion group for planning an “immoral and disgraceful” protest near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

The group, 40 Days For Life, has announced plans to stand in an area near ARI between March 6 and April 14.

Similar events, described as vigils, are held across the country by the controversial group, including an instance in Manchester where the police had to be called after medics were abused and attacked by protestors.

Councillor Catriona Mackenzie, who represents Torry and Ferryhill, said: “Like many folk in the north-east, I still have loved ones in my life because of the outstanding work of staff at ARI, who actually save lives on a day-to-day basis.”

She believes the vigils to be disrespectful to the staff that work at ARI.

She told the Evening Express: “Most people have the deepest respect and gratitude for all NHS workers, but then there are people like this group who carry out disgusting attacks on medical professionals and claim to be doing it for a cause.

“Considering these people attacked medics in Manchester, I hope security at ARI is prepared for any further immoral and disgraceful conduct from this group who very recently acted in such an abhorrent way.

“When a woman finds herself faced with the choice of whether or not to terminate a pregnancy, the decision is first and foremost hers to make, and no one has a right to judge her.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The group will set up on Cornhill Road, just off the land owned by the north-east health board.

As of last night, an online tool that offers times for people to volunteer for the vigil showed no one had signed up for any of the slots offered.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed they were aware of the vigil and would be monitoring the situation as appropriate.

NHS Grampian declined to comment.

A spokesman for the group said: “40 Days For Life is a peaceful prayer vigil, praying for all concerned with the abortion industry.

“We most definitely are not in any way a form of picket, we don’t engage with the public and stand in a grassed area off the footpath in peaceful prayer.

“Every person that attends this vigil has signed a statement of peace before they are allow to join us, saying they will behave in a peaceful and respectful manner while at the vigil.

“There is more information on www.40daysforlife.com/Aberdeen and also Facebook.”

A description on the group’s website described the vigil as “a groundbreaking, co-ordinated international mobilization”.