Another Aberdeen pub on Covid-19 list claim they were not contacted by NHS Test and Protect

An Aberdeen sports bar has said they have not yet been contacted by authorities after being named on the list of venues linked to the Covid-19 outbreak.

McNasty’s on Summer Street closed their doors voluntarily yesterday after a customer who visited tested positive for coronavirus.

However, despite being named as one of 28 venues across the city and shire linked to the cluster of cases, they have not been approached by NHS Grampian or NHS Test and Protect.

In a statement published on their social media, the pub said they were “very concerned” that there has been “absolutely no contact from any of the bodies who are responsible for tracing and notifying the general public of potential close contact instances.”

They added that they had taken it upon themselves to contact every customer who checked into their premises on Saturday and informed them of the situation.

In addition, the statement read: “While we hear that Track and Trace procedures are robust and are working, we along with many of the other venues listed earlier today have not seen this occur in reality.”