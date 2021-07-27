Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Another abandoned Aberdeen hotel to be turned into student flats

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
27/07/2021, 12:38 pm
The old Bauhaus Hotel. Picture by Jim Irvine

A disused former hotel in Aberdeen city centre is to be transformed into student accommodation following approval from council planners.

Granite City Developments LLP had applied to the city council for permission to change the use of the Bauhaus building on Langstane Place.

It comes less than a fortnight after plans were lodged to turn the Travelodge hotel a stone’s throw away on Justice Mill Lane into student flats.

Local leaders have welcomed the move, with increased city centre living a key part of the council’s masterplan to rejuvenate the area.

Oil downturn spelled the end for hotel

The former hotel opened in 2009 but closed 10 years later as it had been making losses over a number of years due to the downturn in the oil and gas industry.

The building has lain empty since then and a new occupier has never been found.

Developers suggested that converting the former hotel into student accommodation was the “ideal solution”.

The building has 39 en suite bedrooms that will be converted into apartments for future students of Aberdeen’s two universities and North East Scotland College.

Other changes to the building will see a staff room changed into a laundry and an existing lounge bar converted to a café.

No changes to the outside of the building will be made as part of the conversion.

Students ‘important to economy’

Council planners stated that the development would “preserve and enhance” the character and appearance of the building as well as the surrounding conservation area.

Councillor Marie Boulton.

Councillor Marie Boulton, the local authority’s city centre masterplan spokeswoman, said: “The council is committed to city centre living, this includes students.

“The decision to convert the Bauhaus Hotel which has been closed for some time to student accommodation will bring the building back into use.

“Students are very important to the Aberdeen economy, as well as studying here they also fill a lot of part time jobs.

“We welcome students in Aberdeen and hope that by providing them with a positive experience in good quality accommodation across the city they will perhaps look to make Aberdeen their permanent home ensuring we retain a strong pool of qualified professionals.”

Dustin Macdonald welcomes “fresh people” to the city centre. Picture by Kath Flannery. 

Dustin Macdonald, chairman of Aberdeen City Centre Community Council, said he was “broadly supportive” of people living in the city centre but noted that there were “ups and downs”.

He explained that student accommodation brings “fresh people and fresh ideas” to the city however he added: “They don’t always get involved in community matters.

Dustin added: “Students are good, enthusiastic people but the down side is that they are only here on a short-term basis.”

