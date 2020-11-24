Annual north-east Boys’ Brigade Christmas card delivery service to go ahead this year

An annual Christmas card delivery fundraiser hosted by a north-east boys’ Brigade company is to go ahead this year – despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Members of the 1st Ellon Boys’ Brigade have decided to continue with their annual fundraising tradition of delivering Christmas cards in the town.

People can drop off Christmas cards to be delivered in the town between 10am and 2pm on Friday, December 4 and Saturday, December 5.

The organisation has adapted the way it carries out the service, including quarantining the cards for a period of time, in order to carry it out this year.

All money raised through donations for delivering the cards goes to the 1st Ellon Boys’ Brigade.

Ellon Boys’ Brigade captain Dennis Chalmers said: “We’ve been doing virtual sessions but face-to-face activities are allowed to go ahead again.

“We thought that we may as well take the opportunity to go ahead with the Christmas card delivery service, albeit with a few changes.

“Normally we do the collection over two weekends and deliver in the same weekends but this year we’re doing the collection outside in a gazebo at the Ellon Kirk Centre, which means that members of the public won’t have to enter the centre itself.

“We had to reduce the number of people who are allowed to sort the cards and we have a 72-hour isolation period for the cards before we can touch them.”

Deliveries will take place on Saturday, December 12 and Sunday, December 13.

Dennis said the money raised will go towards the upkeep of the Boys’ Brigade minibus and activities for members.

He added: “It’s a massive bonus the Christmas card delivery can go ahead because we couldn’t put on our annual coffee morning due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“The money raised will allow us to keep our minibus going and we can put money towards activities for the boys once we get going after the Christmas session.

“It doesn’t really matter how much we take in, we just want to serve the community.

“A lot of people have been asking about the Christmas card delivery and it’s something that everyone looks forward to. It’s a great community tradition.

“If we can encourage people to communicate with one another over this difficult time through the Christmas card delivery service, then that’s great.

“We’re grateful for the people who support us every year so we’d like to say thank you to them.”

To find out more about the Christmas card delivery service, go to www.facebook.com/1stEllonBoysBrigade