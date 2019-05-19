Annual Aberdeen charity event raises £16,000 for CLAN

THOUSANDS of pounds have been raised in just a few hours in aid of a north-east charity.

CLAN Cancer Support’s Jukebox Lunch at the Marcliffe Hotel raised £16,000 for the organisation.

Around 300 ladies enjoyed food and controlled the entertainment by choosing songs.

A live auction and raffle also boosted the total.

CLAN, which supports people diagnosed with cancer and their families, receives no statutory funding and needs over £7,000 every day.

It provides counselling, support for children and families and social and wellbeing activities.

Chief executive Colette Backwell said: “It was wonderful to see so many people turn out to support our work.”