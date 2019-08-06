Annie Lennox donates auction prize to raise funds for Aberdeen care facility

Annie Lennox has donated an auction prize to a charity appeal to expand neurological care services.

Sue Ryder Dee View Court in Kincorth is hoping to raise £3.9 million for the building of a new extension of the centre.

The Aberdeen-born singer has donated a pair of her tickets for one-woman show An Evening of Music and Conversation which is taking place at the SEC Armadillo Glasgow on Thursday, September 26.

She said she is “honoured” to be part of the appeal.

Annie said: “Centres such as Sue Ryder Dee View Court really improve the quality of life for those in the local community.

“As an Aberdonian I’m honoured to be able to support the appeal.”

Texas star Sharleen Spiteri, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, Calvin Harris, Simple Minds and DJ Graeme Park also donated signed discs and gig tickets to the event.

To bid for the prizes and raise funds for the appeal visit https://bit.ly/2Agjf1M