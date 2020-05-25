North-east sees rise in swarms of Hawthorn flies

North-east residents have been reporting an increase of fly swarms as we head into summer.

But are Hawthorn flies something to be worried about?

The insects hatch in their millions but are harmless – the volume of flies tends to cause the most concern.

Loch Insch Fishery in Culsalmond posted a video capturing the bugs gathering in their hundreds. They make great food for fish such as trout or grayling.

They are known for their trailing back legs however, they are unable to bite and have no stinger.

Peter Stewart, from Aberkil – a north-east pest control service, says there isn’t much to do about the bugs, but recommends that people keep their windows shut and get a fly screen.