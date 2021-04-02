Animal welfare charity urges north-east public to be Wildlife Wise

An animal welfare charity has urged people in the north-east to take care around wildlife this spring.

The Scottish SPCA’s Wildlife Wise campaign aims to educate the Scottish public on when animals need rescued.

The charity receives thousands of calls to its helpline from well-meaning locals, who may unknowingly end up disturbing wildlife.

They often receive calls and attend rescues of animals, but in most cases the animals do not need help.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent, Mike Flynn said, “If you do find any baby wildlife, we would ask you to first take a moment to observe their behaviour.

“Please try not to get too close as you could scare them and watch from a safe distance.

“If the animal is showing no signs of pain or injury, please wait and keep checking on it every few hours.

“If an animal is clearly injured or in distress, call our animal helpline immediately.

“Finally, if the mother has returned over the course of the day there is no need for concern.

“This is very common behaviour for most wildlife.

“We’d also like to say thank you to the majority of the public for being wildlife wise.”

The charity has revealed that, for some species, it is not always an immediate concern when an animal is left alone.

They have advised anyone concerned to observe and wait before they act, in order to be #WildlifeWise.

The Scottish SPCA’s National Wildlife Rescue Centre will care for over 10,000 wild animals this year.

They are calling on the public to call their helpline on 03000 999 999 if any injured wildlife is spotted.