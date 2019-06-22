Animal-related injuries account for 1,700 trips to north-east hospitals in four years

The scale of horrific injuries caused by animals over the past four years have been revealed – including one where someone had to have part of their head amputated.

New figures show more than 1,700 north-east residents have been admitted to hospital after being harmed by cats, cows, dogs and even reptiles and birds.

The statistics, obtained through Freedom of Information legislation, have revealed how many people have been admitted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for animal-related incidents.

The figures show the different injuries sustained by people in the last four years, including a person who had part of their head amputated in 2014.

It also reveals an incident in 2016 where someone had to have their wrist and hand amputated after an injury involving an animal.

According to NHS Grampian documents, both occasions were described as “traumatic”.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “Staff at our hospitals deal with thousands of patients each year presenting with a wide range of injuries – including those who have been injured by animals.

“Those injuries vary in nature from the fairly minor, to serious and sometimes fatal.

“In all instances our staff members work hard to provide the best level of care possible.”

According to figures, the number of people attending hospital after being injured by a cat has gone from 64 in 2014 to 134 in 2018.

While 100 people in the last four years have needed medical help after being hurt by a cow.

However, the number seeking treatment for injuries caused by dogs has fallen to 216 people last year, compared to 277 in 2014.

The report also reveals a small number of people attended hospital for wounds caused by birds and reptiles.

In 2015, seven people were recorded as having been injured by a bird, compared to 11 last year, while the other years saw fewer than five people recorded for each.

From 2015 to 2017, fewer than five people each year were admitted to hospital for injuries caused by reptiles.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “It is ultimately the responsibility of the owner to ensure their pet is kept under control at all times.

“Anyone with an animal that shows aggression towards another animal or person has a responsibility to rectify this problem immediately through training or veterinary advice.

“Anyone who has a bite or scratch from an animal that has broken the skin should seek medical attention, especially if there is excessive bleeding or signs of infection.”