Aberdeen animal charity to mark anniversary with dance event

An animal charity is celebrating its 130th anniversary with a special dance event.

The first Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats opened on King Street on September 18 1889.

It was launched by Susan Murray, the widow of an Aberdeen advocate, as a place of refuge for abandoned animals.

She started out at her own premises before the first rescue home could be opened as a result of a group of ladies carrying out fundraising.

It eventually moved to its current home at Brickfield in Seaton in the 1930s.

Marie Simpson, centre manager at Mrs Murray’s, said: “We’re having the dance on November 9 to celebrate the anniversary and to have a party with friends and customers.

“Some of our sponsors are coming along on the night as well.

“We’ve been here a long time – everybody knows Mrs Murray’s. We get a lot of people coming in to see what they can do.

“It’s probably one of Aberdeen’s longest-standing charities for animals. We’ve gone through a few changes since then. We’ve always got projects ongoing. We’re always looking to the future to see what we can do.”

Marie said the centre had been a temporary home for many different four-legged residents over the years.

One of its newest services is the launch of a foodbank for dogs set up with the Star (Seaton Taking Action for Regeneration) Community Flat.

It helps make sure there is food available for pet owners facing difficult financial circumstances.

Marie added: “We get a lot of feedback from people about our past residents. It just highlights some of the animals we’ve had throughout the years.”

Mickey Ramsay, from Drumoak, began working at Mrs Murray’s at the age of 11 in 1952 and has continued supporting the charity over the years through the fundraising group Fred (Fund Raising Events Delivered).

She said: “We used to get all sorts of wildlife – deer, swans, seals. The Scottish SPCA wasn’t here then so all types of animals used to come to Mrs Murray’s. The kennels were very good.

“I worked there for four or five years. We hold a canine carnival as a fundraiser for Mrs Murray’s and Marie and her staff and volunteers help run this event.

“Their help and enthusiasm is very impressive, they are a great team and I think Mrs Murray’s is in very capable and caring hands.”

The dance will take place at the Aberdeen Douglas Hotel on November 9. Tickets cost £35 per person and can be bought from Mrs Murray’s centre.

The price includes a welcome drink, three-course meal, disco and photo booth.