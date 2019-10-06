Animal charity on lookout for Aberdeen volunteers

Veterinary charity PDSA is appealing for north-east volunteers to lend a hand at its Torry branch.

The charity was founded in 1917 and aims to improve pets’ lives through prevention, education and treatment.

Shop manager of the branch Mark Graham said: “We’re looking for enthusiastic volunteers who are passionate about pets and who can lend a hand at our shop.

“Volunteering for the PDSA is fun and the skills you learn look great on your CV, plus you get to meet new people and make some friends along the way.

“No previous retail experience is needed as full training is provided for all new volunteers.

“So, if you would like to help sick and injured pets, why not join our friendly volunteer team here at Torry PDSA shop?”

Anyone wishing to volunteer should call 0800 854194 or visit pdsa.org.uk/volunteering