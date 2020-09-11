Animal charity launches appeal after cat found in Aberdeenshire wheelie bin

A cat has been found dumped in a wheelie bin.

The Scottish SPCA is hunting for the owner of the cat, which was found in a box inside a bin in at the cemetery at Belhelvie Church.

The charity was made aware of the animal after a member of the public heard the cat crying while throwing away some flowers.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona McKenzie said “A female cat was found inside a small cardboard box in a wheelie bin in the cemetery at Belhelvie Church.

“She is an older, white Persian cat and had no collar or microchip.

“After being examined by our vet, she was unfortunately found to be in poor health.

“We are very keen to trace the owner of this animal.

“If anyone recognises this cat, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999. “