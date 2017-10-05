Animal charity in call for fundraising volunteers to join new group in Aberdeen

An animal charity has put a call out for new members to join its branch in Aberdeen.

The Scottish SPCA needs volunteers for its new Aberdeen Supporter Group to raise funds that will help abused, abandoned and injured animals.

Scottish SPCA senior community fundraiser Sharon Meiklejohn said volunteers would arrange and take part in a variety of activities that can include collections, bag-packing and fairs.

“It’s a great way to spend time with friends or meet new people,” she added.

“We’d really love to hear from anyone who would like to lend a hand to help the animals in desperate need of our care.

“The Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre rehomed more than 580 animals last year, which is fantastic, but clearly shows how busy we can be.”

Anyone who would be interested in joining the group is welcome to come along to the Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, Drumoak Banchory, AB31 5AJ on Saturday, October 14 at 2pm.

More information can be found by e-mailing fundraising@scottishspca.org or by visiting www.scottishspca.org/aberdeen