Angus & Oink to take charge of food at popular north-east activity park

Deeside Activity Park has announced its catering and food business is to be taken over by Angus and Oink from March next year.
The coffee and farm shop which is based at Dess, near Aboyne, is to become a new catering and retail venue for the Angus and Oink street food brand.
Deeside Activity Park first opened its coffee and farm shop back in 2003 as a venue to sell and serve its homegrown Aberdeen Angus beef.
Ken Howie of Deeside Activity Park said: “For the past few months, we’ve hosted weekly outdoor takeaway BBQs in place of our usual coffee shop offering.
“These have been very well received by our regular customers and have brought many new faces onto our site.
“Handing these BBQs and the rest of our catering and food line over to an evolutionary brand like Angus and Oink, who are undoubtedly the BBQ experts, is just the next step in an incredible journey for Deeside Activity Park.”
