North-east anglers’ sorrow at loss of passionate champion

A north-east angling association has paid tribute to its president after he passed away suddenly.

Bob Dey, who had been involved with Aberdeen and District Angling Association for more than 50 years, died suddenly on January 30 after suffering a stroke.

Bob, who was from Bridge of Don, served as president of the association for 13 years and was re-elected just a fortnight before his death at the age of 68.

Friends described him as a passionate angler who had a special knack for being organised – and he has also been credited with saving the organisation during the oil downturn.

Aberdeen and District Angling Association honorary president Alastair Hume MBE said: “It was a terrible shock for everyone when we found out Bob had passed away.

“He was a very keen angler who did a lot for the association and gave a lot of his time. The time he spent dedicated to his angling was amazing. He had a real ability to organise things.

“He was also very financially aware and was president at the time of the oil crash which had an impact on a lot of clubs in the region.

“Bob was hugely important in helping a lot of clubs survive during that time.

“He was a huge part of the angling scene in the north-east for many years and there are a lot of fond memories of Bob which will live on.”

Bob, who was retired but previously worked as an insurance claims investigator, took ill shortly after taking his wife Lorna to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for an operation.

As well as Lorna, his wife of 46 years, he is also survived by his children Susan, 42, and Neil, 39.

In the weeks leading up to his death, he had begun planning to take his grandson Grady, 7, out on his fishing trips with him.

His son-in-law Mike Allan said: “Bob was a very keen angler and he was involved in the angling association for about 50 years from when he was a teenager.

“He was also a devoted father and husband and loved being part of his kids’ lives.

“Aside from the time he spent fishing, the rest of his time was spent with his family and friends.

“He was devoted to his family and was very much loved by everyone who knew him.”