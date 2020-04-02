Anger as planned council rent increases will still go ahead despite coronavirus crisis

Council rents will go up next month – despite uncertainty around the outbreak of Covid-19.

At Aberdeen City Council’s budget meeting last month it was agreed that rent, as well as council tax, would go up by 4%.

From May 4 the increase in rent will kick in for those living in council-owned accommodation.

Aberdeenshire Council has also confirmed rent rises will go ahead as planned.

However, given the current circumstances around coronavirus and job security, concerns have been raised about the timing.

Yesterday, a letter was sent out to tenants across the city letting them know about the increases.

Kincorth resident David Thorburn said he was shocked to receive it.

He said: “I posted about it on Facebook and a lot of people were fuming about it.

“I don’t mind about it going up, but it could have waited a few months until it’s over and done with.

“There’s a lot of people losing their jobs, a lot of livelihoods and businesses closing, then a letter like this comes out. What’s that going to feel like to a person who just lost their job?

“It’s a horrible letter to send at a time like this. The 4% isn’t a lot in the grand scheme of things but it’s the last thing anybody wants to see at a time like this.”

Meanwhile another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “I personally think the rents should’ve been frozen until the Covid-19 situation was dealt with.

“Just to give people peace of mind that they know where they stand on rent costs. Especially since some companies have already closed partly because of this Covid-19. And people might have to sign up to Universal Credit and that takes a long time to go through and interferes with the rent as well.”

Another resident said: “How does increasing rent help anybody through this pandemic when they can’t leave homes to make money?

“People are being paid off, losing jobs and this is what Aberdeen City Council thinks is okay?”

Others took to social media to raise concerns.

One woman said: “Why is the council in Aberdeen putting up rents at this time when thousands have lost their jobs, and in the middle of a pandemic, you send out rent increase letters but cannot empty our bins? This is outrageous.”

A man added: “My first mail in over a week and it’s this. Going ahead with a rent increase while the majority of tenants are under increasing financial pressures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said it was unfortunate the increase for rent were coming into force during this period, adding: “We had the urgent business committee which said in terms of debt collection we would take a different view on that.

“We’ve still got to issue it, it’s an obligation.

“If anyone does have a problem paying they should get in touch with the council as soon as possible.”

Jackie Dunbar, SNP housing spokeswoman, said: “When the budget was agreed unanimously, nobody had foreseen the current unprecedented circumstances, and if people are facing financial difficulties, they must contact the council so that help can be provided.”

Rent increases at Aberdeenshire Council will go ahead as planned, with an rise of 5.5%, which is around an extra £4.27 a week.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said a lot of work has gone into the annual increases that won’t be able to be reversed now, and added that the increases are a long-term commitment.

Aberdeen City Council has also delayed collection of council tax until July for those who request it, which will mean that the council tax for 2020-21 will be split over nine months from July until March next year.

