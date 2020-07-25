Anger over ‘shocking’ state of overgrown Aberdeen cemetery

A north-east man has raised concerns over the ‘shocking’ state of an Aberdeen cemetery.

Pictures show graves hidden behind weeds and grass dumped on the ground.

The cemetery is a recognised Commonwealth War Graves Commission site as it contains a grave for World War 2 serviceman, signalman William Pirie of the 9th Highland Division Signals, who died in November 1939.

The Evening Express reported in 2017 how The Dyce West churchyard cemetery on Pitmedden Road had become overgrown, with weeds and grass overshadowing the tombstones.

Aberdeen City Council asked a team to visit the cemetery and address the issues identified.

But three years later, concerns have once again been raised over the condition of the cemetery.

Leslie Ironside, from Bucksburn, spotted the state of the cemetery which is managed by the congregation at Dyce.

He said: “It’s absolutely shocking.

“When I went in and found the severe devastation a couple of years ago tears were streaming down my face.

“I took it upon myself to try and help tidy some of it up but all of my hard work clearing the weeds and the soldiers and parishioners graves has gone to waste as it is now worse than ever.

“Even with the coronavirus pandemic going on, they could still have somebody cleaning it up.

“When you go in, the grass has been cut but it’s been dumped behind the old church ruins.

“The graves are now hidden behind weeds and bushes and there are trees growing out of graves.

“I feel so let down that they let the place go to ruin once again, it’s a tip.

“It just shows a lack of respect for the relatives of the dead.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Church of Scotland spokeswoman said the church hoped to return the cemetery to good order ‘as soon as possible’.

She said: “We have been unable to maintain the cemetery as well as we would wish to this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“However we are now working on plans to clear the overgrowth and remove trees that are too close to graves. We hope to return the cemetery to good order as soon as possible.”