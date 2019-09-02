Anger over increase in north-east after-school care fees

Angry north-east parents have hit out at over for “outrageous” increases to out-of-school club fees.

Breakfast and after-school sessions in Aberdeenshire will increase by almost £5 per day for children attending both, with some claiming it will leave them hundreds of pounds out of pocket every month.

From November Aberdeenshire Council will also be imposing fines of £10 for non-appearances and £20 for late pick-ups, as well as dropping half-sessions and discounts for siblings.

The price rise will mean parents will have to pay £6.50 for breakfast club, an increase from £4.10, while after-school costs have jumped from £7.18 to £10.50.

Alison Evison, the local authority opposition group’s education spokeswoman, said she would raise the issue with colleagues.

Speaking to the Press and Journal added:“This process should be carried out as far as possible in a supportive way, especially as we are entering a time of financial uncertainty for many families.

“There does not seem to have been any appreciation of the impact that this change in fees would have on individual families nor any steps to support them.”

Parents, who currently have children that attend out-of-school clubs, have to apply in writing by October 20 if they want to withdraw their children before the increase.

However, Aberdeenshire Council says the cost of its out-of-school sessions will still be cheaper than the average private alternative.

It also told parents that “financial pressures” mean it is necessary to increase prices in one go, rather than incrementally.

Council officers are also currently considering whether to increase the price of holiday clubs and are expected to make a decision on that in December.