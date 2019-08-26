Anger as First Aberdeen announces proposed changes to several bus services across city

Residents will struggle to get to medical appointments if proposed changes to bus timetables in Aberdeen are approved, it has been claimed.

Councillors for Cove and Kincorth said the changes being considered by First Aberdeen would leave the two neighbouring areas with no transport connections.

The bus firm is inviting the public to have its say on potential changes to at least 10 services.

It could affect the 3, 8, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 117, X27 services as well as the night routes.

SNP councillors Stephen Flynn and Alex Nicoll have condemned the proposals, saying they will remove a key bus link.

Under the plans, the number 3 would only serve the Charleston and Altens areas at peak times – and councillors claim this will leave Kincorth and Cove detached.

And they claim the move has led to outrage in the local community.

Mr Flynn said: “These proposals pose a number of serious questions – not least how those who don’t have access to a car are to be expected to attend their GP practice in Kincorth.

“The plans to alter the number 3 service are obviously a cause for concern, given the popularity of the current service but to almost entirely lose any bus connection from Cove to Kincorth is not on.

“Many local folk rely on the connection between the two communities and to simply remove it with no alternative in place is incomprehensible.”

Residents have until 9pm on Friday to give First Aberdeen feedback via its website and the proposed changes could be introduced on October 27.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director for First Aberdeen, said: “Due to a combination of recent customer feedback and rising costs of operation, we have taken the opportunity to review our network and how we serve the people of Aberdeen.

“We are proposing a number of improved timetable changes as well as the streamlining of some services and are now reaching out…for feedback on our proposals as we go through the consultation phase of this process.

“These proposals will be fully reviewed and tested as is our standard practice in this scenario and nothing as yet is set in stone.”