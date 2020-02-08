Anger as vandals smash up north-east butcher shop

The owners of a north-east butchers have hit out at vandals who smashed up their shop.

John and Gillian Dossett received a Facebook message yesterday morning from one of their customers – who told them to go to their shop, Dossett Butchers, in The Square, Kintore, as soon as possible.

When John arrived, he found glass within the shop’s front door smashed and white paint smeared over the windows and the floor.

Nothing was stolen.

The shop usually opens at 7am on Fridays, but it was only after local tradesmen rallied round the firm to board up the front door that the shop was able to reopen later yesterday morning.

John told the Evening Express: “It wasn’t the best thing to wake up to.

“Fortunately, someone sent us a Facebook message to tell us what had happened, but I didn’t get to see it for myself until I got down there.

“It was an awful mess, and you wonder why anyone would want to do this to us. What do they get out of it?

“I don’t have a clue what it’s all about and my best guess is that it’s a random attack.”

He added: “The tradesmen who came round to board up the window did a good job in doing it quickly and we were busy with customers as of Friday afternoon. We’ve had a lot of support from the community, who are equally as bemused as us.

“Fortunately we were able to get up and running quickly but we don’t know how it will impact on our insurance premiums.

“If anyone has any information about this, please let us know or contact the police.”

The break-in happened at some point between the shop closing at 6pm on Thursday and 4.30am yesterday, when the alarm was raised.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called around 5.15am on Friday February 7 following a report of vandalism at a premises on The Square, Kintore. “Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with any information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0417 of February 7.”