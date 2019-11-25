Anger as vandals destroy erosion warning signs at north-east beach

Signs warning the public to take care when visiting a north-east beach have been trashed by vandals.

Aberdeen City Council put temporary signs in place to make walkers aware of erosion at the dunes at Murcar beach, not far from the Donmouth, around a month ago while they work to determine ownership of the land to take “appropriate action” to resolve the issue.

However, within weeks of the signs going up, they have been destroyed by vandals, with the council now being forced to wait for more permanent steel signs to be put in place.

Visitors to the beach have raised concerns, with one dog walker claiming the stretch of beach has been “extremely dangerous” for many months.

Jim Strachan, 75, from Pitcaple, who walks his two dogs along the sands, said he was convinced the erosion in the area was getting “rapidly worse”.

He added: “The waves were lashing against the embankment.”

Councillor Jessica Mennie, who represents the area, said she was “disappointed” to hear the signs had been vandalised.

She added: “I hope the individuals involved will think twice about doing something like this in future, especially as the signs were installed to improve safety in the area in the short term.

“Murcar beach is a popular walking spot for local residents and dog owners and I hope that ownership can be ascertained as soon as possible so that the situation can be resolved.” Meanwhile, fellow ward councillor Sarah Cross said: “Vandalism is not acceptable – it pulls away much-needed resources from other services.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“We should all want to take pride in our community.

“I would encourage people to take precaution when visiting the area while the ownership of the land is still being determined and appropriate action is subsequently undertaken.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman confirmed a total of two sets of temporary signs have now been erected and destroyed by vandals since they were put in place on the beach.

He added: “We would strongly urge people not to vandalise signs such as these.

“We have ordered more permanent steel signs and will be erecting them as soon as they arrive.

“The issue of the ownership is still continuing.”