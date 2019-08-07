Anger as vandals destroy children’s enchanted forest at north-east woods

An enchanted forest created by children in a north-east wood has been destroyed by vandals.

The youngsters had worked for months along with their childminders to create the fairy woods at Forvie near Newburgh.

Since opening in July, it has been targeted for the third time.

The latest incident saw all of the fairy homes trashed.

Meagan Stewart, one of the childminders who helped create the wood, today spoke of her disappointment.

Around 75 children have been involved in the planning and making of the homes.

However, members of the community have offered the group support in a bid to get it back up and running.

Meagan said: “We had some of the fairy doors nailed in using a nail gun and they have also been removed this time.

“Every door had been pulled off, every single house that was made had been smashed and bits thrown into the trees and bushes.

“We have no idea who has done this. It is really sad, the kids who made stuff for the woods are really upset.

“Now we are worried about replacing them and putting items back there in case something else happens.”

Meagan said there had been around three separate incidents of vandalism with the latest being the worst.

She added: “There are around eight childminders in Newburgh and we are a very tight group and all work together.

“We had been planning this for months, to set up the fairy woods at the Forvie wood.

“The children we all look after had made all the fairy houses themselves. There was quite a lot of detail that had gone into them.

“It was going really well when we set it up and we were getting really good feedback from parents and other children.

“It has only been up and running for about a month and we did think there might be some vandalism.

“A couple of times the doors had been removed and were found in surrounding bushes.

“We think the vandalism has gradually got worse and worse, and this weekend was just full-scale vandalism.

“This latest incident was by far the worst. Every single door was removed and thrown around the woods, it was total destruction.”

The homes were made up of different materials, including clay.

Other features of the wood, including rope ladders, were also destroyed.

Meagan added: “Other people from the community have been adding bits to the fairy woods as well.

“It had become a real community project.”

However, it is hoped it will be back up and running after kind-hearted strangers offered to help the group.

Meagan said: “On a Newburgh community Facebook page we have received so many generous offers.”

She added that people had offered them money as well as offering to donate and make new items.

She said: “It has turned into a positive thing as the whole community is rallying to get it all back up and running.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police have received a report of vandalism to a wooded area beside Newburgh which is thought to have occurred between 5pm on Thursday August 1 and noon on Friday.”