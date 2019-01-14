Anger as vandals damage street lights on busy Aberdeen road

Community leaders today hit out after vandals damaged street lights on an Aberdeen road.

Around 20 lights along Links Road in Aberdeen have been out of service after being tampered with.

The local authority was called out twice last week to fix the lights.

After further investigation, the council confirmed the electric box was “deliberately tampered” with.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We can confirm that the street-lighting team has been called out twice over the past week to street lights being out on Links Road.

“Inspection of the electric box would appear to indicate that someone may have deliberately tampered with equipment.

“Although the police have not been contacted yet, further occurrence will result in the police being notified.”

Jonathan Smith, chairman of Castlehill and Pittodrie Community Council, has hit out at the behaviour and emphasised the importance of good lighting during the darker winter months.

He added: “We very much appreciate city council teams are providing repairs to the street lights.

“Good lighting for pavements, roads, core paths and car parks is essential for our neighbours and those in our community to be safe and feel safe when they travel, especially at this time of year when darkness arrives so early.

“We ask whoever has tampered with the lighting for whatever reason to stop.

“Please keep in mind how important this lighting is for the safety and wellbeing of your community.”

George Street and Harbour councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “I’m shocked someone would tamper with the electric box. It is dangerous and someone could get hurt.”

