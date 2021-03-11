Anger as ‘sickening’ graffiti reported in Aberdeenshire playpark

Vandals have scrawled offensive comments across an Aberdeenshire play park and splattered white paint down the slide.

The incident at the playpark in Port Elphinstone is believed to have occurred sometime last night and this morning.

White paint has been dumped on the park’s slide while offensive comments about the police and a swastika have been spread across the play area.

Police have confirmed they are investigating.

A spokesman said: “We have received reports of vandalism to a playpark in the Elphinstone Road area of Port Elphinstone, which is believed to have taken place between Wednesday March 10 and Thursday March 11.

“Inquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

‘Sickening’

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has strongly hit out at the vandalism brandishing it as “absolutely disgusting”.

He said: “The graffiti which has been painted at the playpark is absolutely disgusting and quite simply appalling.

“There is no place for racism – no one should have to face that wherever they are let alone at an area which young children use.

“It’s sickening to think someone could do this while also vandalising the play equipment itself.

“I hope the person responsible for this terrible act is caught and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with the police immediately.”

Vandalism creates ‘unnecessary additional situation’

Inverurie councillor Neil Baillie also expressed his disappointment after learning of the incident.

Mr Baillie said: “I am obviously disappointed in the action here of vandalism and we are assured that the police are investigating.

“I am very, very disappointed and of course the investigation will explore what can be done.

“We are in a situation where we don’t want to spend unnecessary money.

“Everybody has been feeling the frustration from lockdown and as a council, we are constantly focused on the pandemic itself without having to have this unnecessary additional situation to deal with which is the irresponsibility of individuals.

“It is extremely disappointing.”