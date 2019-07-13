Anger as north-east firefighters blocked by vehicles on way to call

North-east firefighters have urged residents to make sure streets are clear enough for their vehicles to travel on after a road was blocked when a crew was responding to a call.

The Huntly Community Fire Station crew had to pull over on a residential street when they discovered a trailer was blocking their access.

Vehicles had been parked on the other side of the road, leaving them unable to go any further.

It meant valuable time was wasted before the crew was able to attend the incident.

The Huntly Community Fire Station crew has now posted a reminder on social media to encourage residents to make sure they can get access to streets.

They said in the post attached to the photograph: “Encountered this on route to a call out. Please make sure streets are clear for emergency vehicles.

“This costs us valuable time. Luckily in this case the crew were able to move it.”

Community leaders also urged residents to be mindful when parking their vehicles.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We would ask the public to always be mindful when parking their vehicles and to be considerate of any potential obstruction to the emergency services.

“On the rare occasions when our crews are faced with an obstruction, they will endeavour to use all alternative routes available to them or work with our Police Scotland partners who have the powers to remove any significant obstruction should it impact on our response.”

Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford councillor Robbie Withey, pictured, said: “People need to be aware that the likes of the fire and ambulance service do need to be able to get through narrow streets.”

North East Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “I urge drivers to be considerate to other road users and pedestrians, taking extra care to leave space on narrow roads.”