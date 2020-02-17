Anger as hundreds of pounds of equipment stolen from Aberdeen church

A church’s session clerk has hit out after a laptop and microphone worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in a “galling” theft.

The theft was discovered yesterday morning when Summerhill Parish Church session clerk Ian Anderson turned up for Sunday service.

The incident happened at some point between yesterday morning and the end of the previous week’s Sunday service.

The church is used by a number of outside groups throughout the week, with a number of people coming and going from the building.

Ian said: “It was when we turned up for the service on Sunday morning we recognised first of all the router wasn’t there.

“And on further investigation we found other items were missing from around the same area.

“There’s a sound desk at the back of the church where all the stuff was stored and somebody had obviously been in and helped themselves. It’s just extremely disappointing.

“We endeavour to be a part of the community and to open our facilities where we can for community groups to use the premises.

“It’s really quite galling that somebody has seen fit to come and remove things which would have been for the community.”

A microphone, worth around £250, and a Toshiba laptop were among the items stolen. A BT router, charger and batteries were also taken.

Ian urged the culprit or culprits to return the stolen goods for the good of the community.

He said: “It’s impacting on not just the church and congregation but the community. We’d urge them to return them.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident had been reported to them, adding: “Electronic equipment was reported to have been stolen some time between 12pm on February 9 and 9.30am yesterday.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2281 of February 16.”