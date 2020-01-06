Anger as fly-tipping problem returns to Aberdeen walking route

An Aberdeen councillor has hit out over “unfair” fly-tipping at a popular walking spot.

Plastic, glass bottles and a saw were among a pile of items dumped on Brimmond Hill, near Kingswells, after the festive season.

Now councillor David Cameron is calling for those responsible to think twice.

He said: “The fly-tipping at Brimmond Hill was really bad for a while but the problem seemed to disappear over time.

“I am disappointed to hear it is happening again as it is very unfair on those who want to visit.

“It’s a popular area for recreational use and the last thing that people want to see are piles of rubbish lying around. It’s a core path in the area and a nice place to walk in.

“If you’ve made the effort to put the rubbish into your car and drive it all the way to Brimmond Hill you may as well take it to a skip.”

He added: “I think the only way to solve the problem is to appeal to the individuals responsible to stop doing it. They are not making themselves popular in the area.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We actively encourage members of the public to report fly-tipping and have successfully introduced an online tool to make that easier and quicker, part of the council’s wider commitment to using digital platforms to improve the customer experience.

“As a local authority we are responsible for the uplift of items from public areas, not private land, and have a duty to tackle fly-tipping to ensure health and safety as well as environmental issues are addressed.”

Katie Murray, communities and place manager at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “These images demonstrate all too clearly that fly-tipping is not a victimless crime.

“We all lose through the continuing and devastating impact on the environment, as well as increased costs of cleaning up. Sadly, it demonstrates how far we have yet to go before everyone realises that we need to take responsibility.”