Anger as bonfire vandals torch Aberdeen football pitch

Sport bosses and community leaders have hit out after vandals torched an Aberdeen football pitch on Bonfire Night.

One of the football pitches at Garthdee, which is operated by Sport Aberdeen and is attached to the organisation’s snowsports centre, was deliberately set alight shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

Emergency services were called and extinguished the blaze – but it was not enough to prevent significant damage to the pitch, which will now be out of use for the “foreseeable future”.

Pictures from the scene show a huge burnt-out area in the centre-circle, with debris scattered on the grass.

Alistair Robertson, Sport Aberdeen’s managing director, said: “This is yet another senseless act carried out by individuals with apparent total disregard for the safety of themselves and others within the community.

“Our venues serve the local communities and this kind of behaviour is simply unacceptable and will not be taken lightly.”

© Supplied by Sport Aberdeen

Garthdee Community Council chairman Paul O’Connor added: “People are really annoyed about this. We shouldn’t be having bonfires anywhere – let alone on the sports pitches.

“It’s just mindless. Everyone is missing normality and we realise there is not a lot for people to do at the moment – but setting fire to things is not the answer.

“The vast majority of people in the community are great but there has been a growing number in recent months who have been showing a lack of respect for others.

“It’s just not on.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were called to Garthdee Sports and Adventure Centre around 6.40pm on November 5 following reports of a fire on the playing fields.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

The latest incident came just days after another of Sport Aberdeen’s facilities – the swimming pool at Northfield – was again targeted by vandals.

Glazing at the entrance to the site, which is currently being redeveloped, was smashed for a second time, and Mr Robertson revealed bosses had “increased security” as a result.

© Supplied by Sport Aberdeen

He said: “We were extremely disappointed in this vandalism. This kind of mindless act is not only disheartening but poses a serious risk to the individuals involved as the site is currently under development.

“It appears that those involved have entered the site and smashed several glass panes causing significant damage.”

Northfield and Mastrick North councillor Gordon Graham added: “I was appalled to learn of this second bout of vandalism at the Northfield Swimming Pool site.

© Supplied by Sport Aberdeen

“I find it impossible to believe that anyone would be so foolish as to enter a site which is under development, putting not only themselves in danger, but also the wider community.”