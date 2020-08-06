Anger as Aberdeen venues NOT told they’re on Covid-19 list

Venues have spoken of their anger after public health chiefs failed to tell them they were on a list of places linked to the Covid-19 cluster.

A list of more than 20 venues was released by NHS Grampian yesterday.

So far 54 cases have been linked to the outbreak, which has been traced back to July 26.

It comes as the city entered a local lockdown with restrictions tightened for a week, with pubs and cafes ordered to shut their doors.

More than 190 people have now been contacted by staff working on the Test and Protect scheme in connection with the spike.

But venues say they were not informed about their inclusion on the list, only finding out when it was published online and others when they were contacted by concerned customers.

NHS Grampian is responsible for creating the list and it is then up to environmental health teams to contact venues.

Brian McLeish, owner of the Moonfish Cafe, said he was not contacted.

He said: “No one has been in touch with us. NHS Grampian has not been in touch and nobody has asked for information.

“I’m not saying they’re wrong for imposing the lockdown but we do have all the information ready for them. It is seems like poor communication.”

Jamie Gray, manager of the Spiders Web in Dyce, said she has had anxious customers on the phone asking for details about the cluster.

She said she could not provide them with any information because no public health officials had been in touch with the popular venue.

Jamie said: “We didn’t know we were on this list until we saw it on a Facebook page.

“We are trying look to find out why we’re on it.

“It has got everyone in a real panic, but we cannot offer them any information. We’ve had people phoning up asking if they are at risk.

“We do everything we can and take contact details of every customer who comes in.”

Staff later informed customers that the environmental health department of the city council contacted bar staff shortly before 6pm last night.

They said the council staff were apologetic for not being in touch sooner but were “not in a position” to give the bar any details about the time or date the person diagnosed with coronavirus had visited the bar.

Paul Clarkson, who is a director of PB Devco, said: “I had a good idea that some of our venues would be appearing on the list.

“But Test and Trace haven’t been in contact with us yet, we just saw the list when it was published online.

“Obviously it’s a tough decision to make to close, however, I do feel it is the right decision if it stops the spread of the virus and that has been proven today by the First Minister’s decision to close the rest of the hospitality industry in Aberdeen.

“I’d rather not consider the worst possible outcome at the moment but there will be financial implications if this goes on longer than the first week.”

The Marine Hotel in Stonehaven is also on the list. NHS Grampian told the Evening Express the hotel was linked to the outbreak, however, the owner, Robert Lindsay, said it was not yet clear whether it should be.

He said: “We were not contacted by public health officials prior to the list being published.

“All of the statements which were put out referenced Aberdeen City, not Aberdeenshire, which left us in an extremely difficult position.

“We sought clarification and initially we were told it was an error and we were not on the list, but we are still waiting to hear back officially from the NHS.

“We had a number of Aberdeen customers phoning to cancel their bookings for today because they couldn’t travel.

“I think the Government and local councils have generally done a good job, and this is probably the first time they have come across the situation.”

Meanwhile, Brian Winton, chairman of Banks O’Dee football club also spoke of his frustration and anger at finding out they were on the list.

He said: “In these circumstances we need absolutely clear communication on what the issues are.

“There is no Covid at Banks o’ Dee football club.

“One of our players tested positive and was traced back to the Hawthorn Bar.

“As a precautionary measure, we got all our players to test on Sunday and everybody has been confirmed negative.

“Only 12 or 14 players were in the session the guy was involved in.

“He was contacted on Saturday that he should go and get tested. Three or four players were in there (the Hawthorn) a week past Sunday (July 26), but he came back positive. The others were negative.

“He informed us he’d been at a training session last Monday. We had a clear register of everyone who was there, a small group of players and coaches.

“I notified everyone, they got tested and came back negative.

“The contamination at the Hawthorn didn’t spread to the Banks O’ Dee football team or the structure.”

Brian added that they had not had any contact from the NHS, despite the player having told them he played for club.

He said: “It’s more frustrating they never phoned, because the player told them he was Banks o’ Dee player and nobody contacted us.

“We got testing done by lunchtime on Monday by our own initiative.

“We’ve got a kids’ camp on this week and I’ve been receiving calls from parents.

“The amount of work and effort we’ve put into segregation, making sure there’s only one team training on the park each night, I then look at the pictures from the pubs at the weekend and think ‘what the hell is going on? We’re spending all this money and effort to get kids back playing football and all the links are coming from opening up the pubs too early.

“Aberdeen done a fantastic job managing Covid from March until now and has dropped the ball at the last minute.”

City centre bar Brewdog in the Castlegate was also on the list, and said its priority was ensuring its staff were safe.

In a statement the bar said: “We have not been contacted by NHS by NHS Test&Protect or NHS Grampian regarding any links to the detected cases. We have a record of the guests who have visited our bar and will co-operate with Test&Protect when contacted for this information.

“Our priority now is to ensure our team are safe and well. We are taking extra measures to deep clean the bar, after which we plan to reopen for delivery via our Brewdog Now App.”

Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said the council was still working its way through the list to speak to all the venues involved.

He said: “Our environmental health people got that list at about 11.30 this morning from track and trace, so they’ve been trying to get through as many of them as possible today.

​

“What’s been agreed with the health board is if there’s a premises that has had cases of (customers with) Covid visit, they will pass that information on to our environmental health team, and they will go in and check that they’ve got the hand gel and two-metre distancing, all that in place.

​

“If the track and trace team have got real concern about the contacts that were in there, they will make that contact with the people that were in the bar, that is their responsibility.

​

“We will let the premises know when we have the details from track and trace, but the people will be contacted directly by the track and trace team.

​

“We only got the list at 11.30am because it was only agreed with the first minister this morning that the list would be made public, and that’s why it got passed after that call.”

As well as ordering pubs and cafes to close in Aberdeen, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon imposed strict travel restrictions to control the ‘rapid’ spread of coronavirus in the city.

She announced a city-wide five-mile travel ban for leisure and recreation after 54 cases were linked to an outbreak at The Adams and The Hawthorn bar on Holburn Street.

A ban on visiting different households is also being imposed, with extended households being the exception.

People outside the city are being told to avoid visiting, and restrictions could be extended to Aberdeenshire if cases continue to rise.

However, Aberdeen International Airport will remain open.

Managing director Roger Hunt said: “Aberdeen Airport has remained open throughout lockdown to provide vital support to the oil and gas sector, ambulance flights and lifeline routes for the Islands.

“At all times we have strictly followed the guidelines from both the UK and Scottish Governments and we have introduced numerous enhanced safety measures to support public health.

“While fully understanding the recent decisions made, passengers in our airport should have confidence that we will continue these important services and provide connectivity to and from the north-east.”