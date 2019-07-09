Anger after vandals target Aberdeen primary school

Vandals have smashed windows and damaged a garden at an Aberdeen primary school.

Aberdeen City Council was made aware of the damage to Danestone Primary School.

It’s understood two windows were broken and the nursery garden damaged.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “It’s disappointing that taxpayers’ money has to be spent repairing damage caused to our schools by vandals.

“Schools continue to work with pupils and the wider community to foster a sense of civic pride in their area including looking after our school buildings and playgrounds.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed the incident has been reported and inquiries are at a very early stage.