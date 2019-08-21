Anger after vandals target Aberdeen nursery

Bosses at an Aberdeen pre-school have told of their sadness after vandals targeted their facility just days before the start of the new term.

Oldmachar Community Pre-school cares for around 20 youngsters aged from two and a half to five at Bridge of Don.

Its summerhouse was broken into and two beanbags were torn open with their contents thrown around the wooden building.

Food and cigarette ends were also found inside the garden structure.

Manager Gemma Henderson was working at the pre-school to prepare for the return of the youngsters today when she discovered the mess at around 6.30pm on Monday.

She said: “It is disheartening because it is a day or so before we welcome the kids back.

“So it is a kick in the teeth. There’s nothing in there of any value like books or toys however.”

This is not the first time vandals have targeted the site. The summerhouse’s roof was lifted off and its storage unit was broken into on previous occasions.

Gemma said: “Every time we are correcting something it is taking money away from the children.

“We put a lot of time and effort into this.”

“Apart from it being time consuming, it is the kids who end up missing out.”

The group does have CCTV but the cameras were turned round so the devices were unable to capture the incident.

Tina Henderson, senior carer, said: “They’ve been quite clever and they have turned the cameras around.

“Everything we buy for the garden has been paid for through fundraising.

“The parents have seen these changes and they see what is happening. But then this happens and it is really disheartening.

“It is not just us that work hard to do this. It is the community and unfortunately it is getting spoiled. But we have been very lucky and are really grateful for any help we get.”

Playroom assistant Barbara Wood said: “We are running a charity pre-school and we are just at our wits’ end with this.”

The community has rallied round since the facility was targeted, with local joiner Stuart Fullerton visiting the nursery yesterday to repair the damage.

He said: “My wife heard about the appeal and asked if I could help by fixing the door.”

Police appealed for anyone with information to come forward and contact them on 101.

Oldmachar Community Pre-school was established in 1992 and operates from its hall on Jesmond Drive.