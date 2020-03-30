Anger after thieves target Aberdeen school during lockdown

A north-east councillor has hit out at a “disgraceful” theft which took place at an Aberdeen school.

It comes after damage was caused to Albyn School on Queens Road sometime during the night of March 17 to 18.

According to a Queen’s Cross and Harlaw community council report, some outdoor property was damaged and a pedal bike stolen and subsequently left nearby.

Councillor Martin Greig, who represents the area, said: “Further reports of crime at school premises is worrying.

“The theft at Albyn School is disgraceful.

“It is despicable to target buildings that have been closed to enforce lockdown.

“I would urge nearby residents to be vigilant neighbours and look out for suspicious activity.”

The same report also found that serious assault and robberies have decreased compared to the same period last year with detection rates remaining high, at over 90%, when compared to the national average.

Meanwhile, there was an 18% decrease in housebreakings, which decreased from 649 to 532, and a lower rate of motor vehicle crime, which was down 16% from 753 to 628.

The figures cover a period from April through to December.