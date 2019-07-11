Anger after teenagers spotted on roof of north-east school

Community leaders have hit out after youths were spotted playing on the roof of a school.

Five youngsters were seen scrambling on top of Ellon Primary School on Monday afternoon.

A photograph of the “upsetting” incident is now circulating on social media.

Councillors said it was disappointing to hear teenagers had been “behaving so badly” at the start of the summer holidays in the town.

Residents have now been urged to contact the police if they witnessed the incident which happened at 3pm.

Gillian Owen, chairwoman of the education and children’s services committee, said she hoped police caught the teenagers responsible.

“It’s really disappointing that as soon as the school term ends a few youngsters behave so badly and then everyone calls young people out,” she said.

“I am sure it’s only a very small number of youngsters giving all the others a bad name. Hopefully the police will find out who they are and ensure that in the coming weeks they are not making the lives of others intolerable.

“Parents and guardians need to know where their youngsters are and what they are up to.

“Otherwise they could be in for a shock if police come knocking on their door.”

Police said no one had reported the incident but appealed for witnesses to come forward.

She said: “We would urge anyone who witnesses any similar incidents or any antisocial behaviour to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

It is not yet known if any damage was caused to the building on Modley Place.

Fellow Ellon councillor Richard Thomson said: “Ellon is a pretty law-abiding place but sadly there always seems to be a slight upsurge in antisocial behaviour at the start of the school holidays, which parents and police normally get under control within a week or so.

“I would urge anyone with any knowledge, or who might have been involved, to share it with the relevant authorities.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor Anouk Kloppert, who also represents residents in the town, hopes the authorities will deal with incident swiftly.

She said: “This is extremely upsetting and disappointing news and reflects very badly on the families of the children involved.

“I hope the incidents and any damages are reported to police and Aberdeenshire Council and that the culprits will be found and dealt with in the appropriate manner.

“As this is at the start of the summer holidays, I can only hope this will be resolved swiftly.

“We must let any children and their parents know this kind of behaviour is not tolerated in our normally very safe and almost vandalism-free community.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Anyone noticing suspicious activity at any of our council buildings is advised to contact Police Scotland.”