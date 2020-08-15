Anger after ‘sick’ vandals spread broken glass across north-east football pitch

An Aberdeenshire amateur football team has accused vandals of “evil and sick intentions” after shards of broken glass were spread across their pitch.

AC Mill Inn, who play their home matches at Mineralwell Park in Stonehaven, posted on social media that the pitch has recently been plagued with litter and petty vandalism.

They claim the latest incident has resulted in a bottle being smashed and spread across the goalmouth on Friday night.

The post reads: “I’m sure anybody reading this is probably aware of the damage to persons this could cause but to be clear, a goalkeeper diving onto glass would certainly be a trip to the hospital and perhaps not just an A&E trip.

“Very evil and sick intentions at play here.”

‼️‼️STONEHAVEN ASTROTURF PITCH‼️‼️MORE VANDALISM 😷🥺Please contact this page or police with any information. Thank… Posted by A.C. Mill Inn on Saturday, 15 August 2020

Police Scotland has been asked to comment on the post.