Anger after seagull ‘shot with skewer’ in Aberdeen

An north-east animal charity has branded the person responsible for shooting a seagull with a skewer as “a disgrace”.

The Herring Gull was discovered with a wooden skewer embedded in its neck in Torry.

According to New Arc, it must have been shot into the bird for it to be stuck in so deep, with staff ruling out that the bird would have walked into it due to “the angle it penetrated”.

Staff were made aware of the bird had seen sitting in a garden in the area, only standing briefly before sitting back down again.

This Herring Gull came in to us from Torry, Aberdeen. He had been sitting in a garden, only occasionally standing,… Posted by THE NEW ARC on Tuesday, 16 June 2020

After the bird was taken to the vets a lump was discovered which was discovered to be a wooden skewer embedded from the back of the gull’s neck, running the full length of his body.

It has been removed cleanly with no obvious internal damage.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson for New Arc added: “We shall see how this poor bird now recovers, he is very reluctant to dip his head to eat or drink, probably because every time he did after this was done to him, it hurt.

“So, the horrendous fact of this, is this skewer can only have been shot for it to have embedded so deep into this bird. He could not have walked into it, because of the angle it penetrated and the depth.”

The Scottish SPCA has been contacted for comment.