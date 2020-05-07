Anger after plant dug up and stolen from Aberdeen park

An Aberdeen councillor has hit out after a city public garden was damaged and a plant taken.

The fritallaria, a colourful plant, was taken from Johnston Gardens on Viewfield Road some time between Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon.

Those responsible also left a large hole as a result of the plant being dug up.

Local councillor Martin Greig said many people would be enjoying their daily exercise in the park and paid tribute to its team of dedicated volunteers.

And he said the theft of the fritallaria would “spoil” it for others using the gardens.

He said: “A lot of people are taking their recommended walk in parks like Johnston Gardens.

“A huge amount of effort has been put into making these gardens attractive and enjoyable to visit.

“A team of volunteers has put in hours of work for the benefit if the public.

“It’s really sad when a few spoil things that are there for the whole community to enjoy.”

Fritallaria come in a variety of colours and have a characteristic chequered pattern on their petals. Their bulbs also have a pungent odour.

Johnston Gardens has won the Britain in Bloom competition several times and was one of six sites in Aberdeen to be awarded a Green Flag last year.

The park contains a multitude of different plants and flowers.

Steve Robertson, chairman of Friends of Johnston Gardens, said: “It’s very disappointing people have done this.

“The gardens are there for the pleasure of everyone, young and old, and the volunteers provide money for the plants.

“It’s very sad because it destroys the pleasure of the gardens for others.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Plants occasionally go missing and it is thought they are either eaten by wildlife such as deer or can be stolen.

“Our beautiful parks and gardens are there for everyone to enjoy and any plant stolen from them is impacting on the gardens and spoiling it for everyone. We would ask people to leave the plants and flowers in the parks and gardens for everyone to enjoy.”