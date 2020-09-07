Anger after old sofa dumped on north-east statue

Mystery litter louts have been condemned after they dumped an old couch at the foot of a Peterhead landmark.

The settee was discovered on the ancient Reform Monument in the town’s Broad Street by a horrified business owner.

Jon Mitchell, who owns Very Spexy Optical Boutique, said the culprits should be “ashamed of themselves” but praised Aberdeenshire Council for the speedy removal of the eyesore.

He said: “This statue is a piece of art, is beautiful and is of historical importance.

“This act might seem small and petty, but small and petty acts are damaging and soon escalate into bigger issues.

“Whoever has placed the sofa on the statue should be totally ashamed of themselves.

“Peterhead is a beautiful town, why anyone would wish to deliberately ruin it is beyond me.

“Is this really the impression we want to give to visitors of Peterhead.”

Mr Mitchell, who opened his new store last month, reported the dumping to town councillor Dianne Beagrie and it was removed on Monday by the local authority.

“I couldn’t believe how quickly it was gone, she was on it really quickly which is a relief,” he added.

“We have had so many visitors to Peterhead from all over Aberdeenshire and Scotland and, to be honest, for this to be outside my shop was pretty embarrassing.

“The town is looking unkempt enough after lockdown and the council is catching up on itself.”