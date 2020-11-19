Video: Anger after freezer, oven and burnt out mattress dumped in Aberdeen layby

A fridge freezer, washing machine, half a dozen tyres – and even a burnt-out mattress have all been dumped in a layby in Aberdeen.

Shocking images show the “disgusting” scene on the A92 layby near Kincorth.

Bricks, bags of cement and other general rubbish have also been left at the site.

One Kincorth resident has labelled those behind the fly-tipping as “irresponsible” and adding it could cause a risk for any wildlife in the area.

Other items dumped at the scene include blue plastic tubing, chairs, kitchen cabinets and even an oven.

The resident who didn’t want to be named said: “Its disgusting people can just be so irresponsible and lazy.

“The nearest council recycling centre is less than 10 minutes away.

“It’s unfair that council workers are council to be left to clean up this mess.”

They added: “It looks like someone is getting work done in their house and they’ve just dumped their old kitchen, bed and living room furniture, rather than getting rid of it properly.”

Councillor Alex Nicoll, who represents Kincorth, Nigg and Cove, labelled the incident as “disgusting” and “disgraceful”.

He said: “The amount of fly-tipping we’ve seen recently has been increasing and it’s very concerning because it just means an additional cost to the public purse.

“Council officers have to go out and clean up other people’s mess when the culprits could’ve easily taken their fly-tipping to the local recycling centre.

“The fact that they aren’t willing to do that, but are willing to travel to these remote locations and dump their rubbish, is quite frankly disgusting and disgraceful.”

Councillor Miranda Radley, who also represents Kincorth, Nigg and Cove, added: “I am really disappointed to see a significant amount of fly-tipping at this location.

“I would urge people to be responsible with their waste and strongly encourage anyone with household waste to dispose of it properly and safely at the local recycling centres.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “It is disappointing that people choose to dispose of their waste illegally and dangerously in this manner.

“The Council offers a bulky uplift service and has four Household Waste & Recycling Centres in the city which are open seven days per week and as such there is ample opportunity for proper disposal of household wastes.

“This action is irresponsible, dangerous and costly. We would also advise householders to ensure that anyone offering to take their waste away provides evidence of their Waste Carrier’s Registration but also, importantly, that they ask where the waste is to be disposed of and check that it is going to a licensed facility”.