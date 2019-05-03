Andrea’s changing lives by taking on Belfast marathon in support of the Stroke Association

A north-east family are getting set to go the extra mile for charity.

Andrea Watt, 47, from Inverbervie, will be running 26.2 miles when she takes on the Belfast marathon on tomorrow, in aid of the Stroke Association.

She will be joined by her husband Gordon, 45, and daughters Rebecca, 13, and Jessica, 10, who will take on the fun run.

Andrea, who is a keen runner and got the rest of her family into the sport, works at the charity and decided to lend support through her passion.

Stroke Association supports and works with people who have had strokes and helps them rebuild their lives.

Andrea, who is from Northern Ireland originally, said: “It’ll be nice to see Belfast in a different way.

“It will be very exciting and nerve-wracking taking part in my first Belfast marathon and great to know my family will be enjoying the fun run at the same time.

“As they are waiting a long time for me to finish, they will augment the cheer squad for the Stoke Association.

“We are all really looking forward to joining #TeamStroke in Belfast and the purple army of runners and volunteers.

“When I’m feeling tired and discouraged I try to think of all the people Stroke Association helps.

“It’s changing people’s lives.

“The more awareness the better.”

While Andrea takes on the marathon, Gordon, Rebecca and Jessica will take part in the fun run which is 2.5 miles.

The family also took part in the Stonehaven Nippy Dip, Run Balmoral, the Stroke Association Resolution Runs and will do the Aberdeen Kiltwalk in June.

Andrea added: “I’ve been training since before Christmas.

“I’m out for a good time, not a finish time.

“What keeps me going through these events is how amazing the atmosphere is.

“We’re very much looking forward to it.

“My oldest daughter has been going to Mackie Academy Running and we did Run Balmoral at the weekend.

“My husband and my other daughter have just started getting into it.

“I’m looking forward to enjoying the day and enjoying the experience.”

The family have raised more than £400 so far.

To donate to their fundraiser, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrea-watt4