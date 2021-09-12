Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

And they’re off! Tour of Britain riders leave Stonehaven for final stage

By Michelle Henderson
12/09/2021, 11:26 am Updated: 12/09/2021, 12:06 pm
Mark Cavendish signed autographs as he was wished good luck by his daughter ahead of commencing the final leg of the Tour of Britain.
Legendary Tour de France rider Mark Cavendish has set off from Stonehaven to begin the final leg of the Tour of Britain.

More than 120 riders left for the eighth stage of the endurance event, which will see them tackle 107 miles of challenging terrain across Aberdeenshire before they cross the finish line at Aberdeen beach later this afternoon.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in Stonehaven to wave them off, with Cavendish – who is leading the Deceuninck Quick-Step team with reigning UCI world champion Julian Alaphilippe – delighting fans by signing autographs with his daughter.

Speaking on stage before the event, Mr Cavendish said: ““We like a sprint, will be nice sprinting along the front along the sea, but we’ve got that climb in the middle.

“We got a strong team and I know there will be fans there, thanks for coming out. It’s so cold up here, how do you get out the house? But, thanks everyone for coming out and hopefully I’ll get some support there which will boost me on. We’ll see what happens.”

The route from Stonehaven to Aberdeen will see cyclists will ride south to Fettercairn, arriving around 11.23am before tackling Cairn O’Mount.

 

Read more on the event:

From there, they will head towards Banchory and Westhill before turning to Aberdeen.

There is a packed programme of family-entertainment lined up at the Beach Esplanade today, which runs until 4.30pm.

 

Mark Cavendish signing autographs and being wished good luck by his daughter.
Beach Boulevard being set up for the finishing line of the Tour of Britain climax
Preparations underway at the finish line of the Tour of Britain in Aberdeen
Aberdeen beach promenade will mark the climax of the endurance event.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy stunt shows, displays, a pedal powered cinema and the climbing wall at the Getabout Activity Village.

‘It’s fantastic for the area’

Eagle eyed spectators lined up along the start line to wave off this years merry band of participants.

<br />Barbara and Allan Jones stopped off to watch the start of the final leg of the Tour of Britain after extending their holiday in Stonehaven.

Duncan Grassick from Catterline said: “I think it’s fantastic for the area and it’s a real treat for us. We actually had one of my daughters friends starting it off, so that was really good as well.

“It’s great to see, we’ve never seen anything like this and I’ve been in Aberdeenshire for 25 years now so it’s just nice to have it up here. Hopefully it encourages everyone to get out on their own bikes.”

Barbara and Alan Jones from North Yorkshire added a day onto their holiday in Stonehaven to see the race.

They said: “We are actually on holiday and we stayed an extra day just to see this. We actually have been following the race on TV and we follow the Tour de France.”

‘I’m in complete awe’

<br />Isla Long said she “I’m in complete awe” whilst standing on the sidelines.

Isla Long is a member of Deeside Cycling. She said it is inspiring to see the people she admires in the flesh.

“Pretty cool and you got to see all the people that you see on TV in real life and the bagpipe music was pretty cool.

“I’m in complete awe, I love cycling. Because I’ve grown up watching them and to see them where I live is really exciting.”