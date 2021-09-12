And they’re off! Tour of Britain riders leave Stonehaven for final stage

Legendary Tour de France rider Mark Cavendish has set off from Stonehaven to begin the final leg of the Tour of Britain.

More than 120 riders left for the eighth stage of the endurance event, which will see them tackle 107 miles of challenging terrain across Aberdeenshire before they cross the finish line at Aberdeen beach later this afternoon.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in Stonehaven to wave them off, with Cavendish – who is leading the Deceuninck Quick-Step team with reigning UCI world champion Julian Alaphilippe – delighting fans by signing autographs with his daughter.

Speaking on stage before the event, Mr Cavendish said: ““We like a sprint, will be nice sprinting along the front along the sea, but we’ve got that climb in the middle.

“We got a strong team and I know there will be fans there, thanks for coming out. It’s so cold up here, how do you get out the house? But, thanks everyone for coming out and hopefully I’ll get some support there which will boost me on. We’ll see what happens.”

The route from Stonehaven to Aberdeen will see cyclists will ride south to Fettercairn, arriving around 11.23am before tackling Cairn O’Mount.

From there, they will head towards Banchory and Westhill before turning to Aberdeen.

There is a packed programme of family-entertainment lined up at the Beach Esplanade today, which runs until 4.30pm.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy stunt shows, displays, a pedal powered cinema and the climbing wall at the Getabout Activity Village.

‘It’s fantastic for the area’

Eagle eyed spectators lined up along the start line to wave off this years merry band of participants.

Duncan Grassick from Catterline said: “I think it’s fantastic for the area and it’s a real treat for us. We actually had one of my daughters friends starting it off, so that was really good as well.

“It’s great to see, we’ve never seen anything like this and I’ve been in Aberdeenshire for 25 years now so it’s just nice to have it up here. Hopefully it encourages everyone to get out on their own bikes.”

Barbara and Alan Jones from North Yorkshire added a day onto their holiday in Stonehaven to see the race.

They said: “We are actually on holiday and we stayed an extra day just to see this. We actually have been following the race on TV and we follow the Tour de France.”

‘I’m in complete awe’

Isla Long is a member of Deeside Cycling. She said it is inspiring to see the people she admires in the flesh.

“Pretty cool and you got to see all the people that you see on TV in real life and the bagpipe music was pretty cool.

“I’m in complete awe, I love cycling. Because I’ve grown up watching them and to see them where I live is really exciting.”